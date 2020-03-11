|
|
Kenneth P. Yermal Sr., 60, of Ashley, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, due to complications following heart transplant surgery.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 8, 1959, he was the son of Teresa Augustyniak Yermal and the late Francis Yermal.
He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School. He owned and operated Quality Marine, Hanover Twp., and was later employed by America's Body Company, Nanticoke. Most recently, he helped his wife at her restaurant, Lynderella's Deli, Swoyersville.
Ken was passionate about racing and classic cars. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed boating, hunting and fishing as well.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, the former Lynn Sabol Yermal; son, Kenneth P. Yermal Jr.; mom, Teresa Yermal; sister, Maria George; brothers, David Yermal and his wife, Colette; Francis Yermal and his wife, Marilouise; Alan Yermal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
A Mass of Christian Burial is at noon Saturday in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, with the Rev. John J. Chmil officiating.
Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clyde F. Barker Transplant House, 3940 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Checks to be made payable to University of PA Trustees, with Clyde Barker Transplant House on the memo line.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2020