Kenneth R. Naugle, 78, of Huntington Mills, died Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Dec. 4, 1941, he was a son of the late Kenneth L. and Myra A. Evans Naugle.
A graduate of Northwest Area High School, he served in the U.S. Navy as an electrician during the Vietnam War. He was a carpenter and took pride in the homes he built. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening and canned his garden vegetables. He was a lot of fun to be with.
Surviving are his wife, the former Ethel Tazza, with whom he would have celebrated a 26th wedding anniversary in August; three children; four grandchildren; one brother; one sister; and one sister-in-law.
Due to the coronavirus, memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 31, 2020