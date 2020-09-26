Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Reese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Reese Obituary

Kenneth Reese, 78, of Plymouth Twp., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Charles H. Reese and Gertrude Eddy Reese. Prior to his retirement, Ken was employed as a residential painter for many years.

He loved spending time with his grandsons and he enjoyed his trips to the Plymouth Senior Center. He was an avid hunter and greatly enjoyed the outdoors. Ken had a passion for working on cars.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Julia Mazur; two infant sons, Joseph and Michael; granddaughter, Nina Kenney; and brothers, George and Charles Reese.

Surviving are his loving daughters, Lisa Kosicki and her husband, Greg; and Linda Kenney and her husband, Edward Jr., both of Plymouth Twp.; grandsons, Connor Kosicki and Ryan Kenney; brother, Jack Reese, of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.

To submit condolences to Ken's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -