Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
House of Judah
225 Parish St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
House of Judah
225 Parish St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keven Flippines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keven Maurice Flippines


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keven Maurice Flippines Obituary

Keven Maurice Flippines, 52, of Wilkes-Barre passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. His wife was the former Joan Kibunja.

Born Nov. 30, 1967, in Chester, he was the son of Rose and James Burnett III, Wilkes-Barre.

Keven was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School and studied broadcasting and HVAC at Luzerne County Community College.

Keven was a Navy veteran and received an honorable discharge.

Keven was employed by the White Haven State Center for many years.

He was an accomplished D.J. and took a special interest in young people, giving them a safe space at the CYC and the Hot Spot.

Keven battled with diabetes and heart issues, which led him to early retirement. He had a passion for music and repairing things. Keven's greatest hobby was river and deep sea fishing. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Keven was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Agnes and Austin Peoples Sr.; and Leona and James Burnett II.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are Alex Maurice Flippines; godfather, Sid Williams; sister, Andrea Depas and husband, Lloyd; and brothers, Robert Flippines II; and Sidney Williams II; also aunts, uncles and nieces, cousins and many friends to cherish his memory.

Funeral services will be conducted Aug. 8 in House of Judah, 225 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre. Services and visitation will begin at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For those attending the services, face masks are required and state guidelines for social distancing and public gathering will be observed.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

Arrangements are by Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, Scranton.

For condolences, please visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -