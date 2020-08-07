Home

Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Kevin C. Romiski

Kevin C. Romiski Obituary

Kevin C. Romiski, 47, of Pinetops, N.C., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away in his sleep Sunday, July 19, 2020.

He was born Dec. 25, 1972, in Wilkes-Barre, to Bernadette Shea Romiski and the late Donald R. Romiski.

He was a 1992 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and was employed by Barnhill Contracting Company as a heavy equipment mechanic.

Kevin was preceded in death by brothers, Scott, in 1998; Donald J., in 2015; and father, Donald R., in 2001.

He is survived by his mother, Bernadette; sons, Kevin Jr. and his wife Xenia,, Jared, N.C.; and granddaughter, Nora, who was the apple of his beautiful sky-blue eyes; brother, Jeffrey and his fiancee, Angela, Wilkes-Barre; and sister, Donna Hritz and her husband, Joseph, Exeter; nieces, Brittney, Kaitlyn, Brianna, Victoria and Haylee Romiski; girlfriend, Toni Barfield; and her children, Amber and Michael.

Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.


