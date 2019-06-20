|
Kevin Conlon, 63, of Hollywood, Fla., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hospice of Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Born in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of Nancie Brannan Conlon, of Plains Twp., and the late Joseph "Chip" Conlon.
Kevin was a graduate of Claymont High School, Claymont, Del., and was employed as a sales associate in commercial real estate until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife and son.
Surviving are his daughter, Katy Conlon, Huntington Beach, Calif.; mother, Nancie Conlon, Plains Twp.; brothers, James Conlon and his wife, Lisa, Annapolis, Md.; and William Conlon and his wife, Angela, Belcamp, Md.; a niece; and two nephews.
Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information, or to leave Kevin's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 20, 2019