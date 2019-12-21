|
Kevin G. Biniek Jr., 30, of Plains Twp., passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 18, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., with his family by his side.
Born in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, Kevin was the son of Kevin G. Biniek Sr. and Susan A. Bednar and the stepson of Amy Storm Biniek, all of Plains Twp.
Kevin attended Sts. Peter and Paul Grade School, Plains Twp., and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 2007. He was employed at Susquehanna Brewing Company, Jenkins Twp.
Kevin played baseball for Plains Twp. Little League and basketball for Sts. Peter and Paul School. He not only liked playing sports, but also loved watching the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Kevin loved spending time with his family and enjoyed karate, reading and watching history, fishing, hunting and spending time with his dog, Tank.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Andrew J. Biniek Jr. and Peter Bednar; aunts, Kimberly Heidig and Lisa M. Bednar; and cousin, Megan Evans.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, Kevin and Susan, and stepmom, Amy, are his brother, Nicholas J. Biniek, Plains Twp.; grandmothers, Joan Biniek and Eleanor Bednar; uncle, Andrew J. Biniek III and his companion, Resha Jeneby; Mike Malenovitch; aunts, Terri Biniek and her companion, Rudy Caccia; and Tracey Biniek and her companion, Rick Devins; several cousins; stepfamily, Shirley and Russ Storm; Bethany, Julian and Russell Storm and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Kevin will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert officiating. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to church Monday morning. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, in Kevin's memory.
For additional information or to leave Kevin's family a message, please visit our website at www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 21, 2019