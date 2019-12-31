|
Kevin Goyne, 45, of Ashley, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of Joseph and Carol Colleran Goyne, Hanover Twp. Kevin was a 1991 graduate of Hanover Area High School, and he was a member of the 1990 state championship football team.
Kevin was employed as the logistics supervisor by Mountain Productions Inc.
Kevin was a devoted father, son, brother and uncle. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by his daughter and love of his life, Angelina; his brother, Joseph Goyne and his fiancé, Lori Kearney, Main Twp.; and by his sister, Justine Goyne, Sugar Notch. He is also survived by his nephew and nieces, Kyle, Heather, Gina, Shaylen and Sabrea; great-nephews and niece, Cole, Cade and Catrina; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog, Annie.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Kevin's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 31, 2019