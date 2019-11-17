|
|
Kevin J. "Duff" Duffy, 62, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Jerry and Josie Leschingski Duffy. After graduating from Pittston Area High School in 1975, he attended Penn State University. Kevin joined the United States Air Force in 1978, retiring in 1999 at the senior enlisted rank of master sergeant. Post-retirement he worked as a Florida-licensed private investigator.
In Florida, Kevin was a long-standing member of the Eagles Club. Since relocating to his home state, Kevin was an active member of the Henry Citizens Club in Plains Twp. He was a life-long Notre Dame fan, faithfully attending an annual game in South Bend. Most Saturdays during football season he could be found perched on his sofa rootin' for the Irish alongside his sweetie, Sherri. Kevin enjoyed the beach, spending time outside in the yard and sharing love and laughter surrounded by his friends and family.
He is survived by Sherri Patterson, Wyoming; his daughters, Elizabeth Shea and her husband, Steve; and Lisa Duffy and her fiancé, Michael Resseguie, all of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; nine grandchildren; his sister, Erin Williamson and her husband, Frank Trenery, Summerville, S.C.; brothers, Michael Duffy, Pittston; Brian Duffy and his partner, John Rudis, Savannah, Ga.; Patrick Duffy and his wife, Kerry, Pineville, NC; one niece and two nephews; and his Pennsylvania "kids," Kylie Patterson-Carr and her wife, Devin, West Pittston; and Matthew Patterson, Pittston.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Kevin was an avid supporter of veteran organizations, so in lieu of flowers memorial donations in Kevin's memory may be given to Operation Second Chance, 20251 Century Blvd. Ste 130 Germantown, MD 20874 or by visiting https://operationsecondchance.org.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 17, 2019