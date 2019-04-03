Kevin J. Klink, 48, of Exeter, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, in Thomas Jefferson Hospital of Neuroscience, Philadelphia.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of Richard J. and Dolores M. Zujkowski Klink, of Duryea. Kevin was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and Pennsylvania Technical Institute, Williamsport.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and was employed by Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany.
Kevin was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid cyclist and snowboarder.
Surviving in addition to his parents are brother, Matthew Klink, Duryea; sister, Leah Klink and her companion, Frank Borzell, Harding; niece, Abigail; nephew, Carmine; niece, Stella; and his faithful and loving dog, Blanche.
Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Mass of the Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be private for family in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 3, 2019