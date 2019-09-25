|
|
Kevin K. Kishel, 52, of Laflin, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, peacefully in the company of his fiancé, Michelle L. Guarneri.
He was born in Hughestown on Jan. 24, 1967, and was the son of Henry "Hank" Kishel and the late Johanna Granahan Kishel.
Kevin was a graduate of 1984 graduate of Pittston Area High School and a graduate of Wilkes University. He was employed as a quality specialist by Becton Dickinson in Franklin Lakes, N.J., for the last 25 years.
Kevin enjoyed music, playing guitar, and was an avid fan of the rock band RUSH. Kevin was a big fan of baseball and supported the Philadelphia Phillies. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed most the time he spent with his fiancé and their dog Lucky, particularly at their home in Palm Bay, Fla.
In addition to his mother, Johanna, he was preceded in death by his beloved pets, Mugsy, Emma and Rufus.
Surviving, in addition to his father and fiancé, Michelle, are his brother, Ron Kishel and his wife, Marie; as well as nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or to Labrador Rescue of the LRCP Inc., P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, VA 22003.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Maria Goretti Parish Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with the Rev. James J. Walsh officiating.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Mass in the church.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 25, 2019