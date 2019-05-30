Home

Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:30 PM
Kevin L. McGeehan, 52, a resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood, following complications from heart surgery.

Born Jan. 4, 1967, in Wilkes-Barre, Kevin was the son of the late Beverly Glowaniak Mleczynski.

For the past 15 years, Kevin was employed as a driver by Core-Mark, Hanover Twp.

Kevin was a diehard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and loved all Philadelphia teams. He was also an avid golfer, enjoying countless golf matches with his brother-in-law, Ed, and his best friends. He was known for his love of Budweiser and his expert knowledge of 80s hairband music.

Above all else, Kevin loved spending time with his family and friends. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful and loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother, Beverly, Kevin was preceded in death by his son, Kevin McGeehan Jr., who passed away in 2012.

Kevin is survived by his son, Sean, at home; his sisters and brothers, Tina (Ed) Michaels, Swoyersville; Sherri (Keith) Sikorski, Exeter; Edward (Lori) McGeehan, Georgia; Randy (Darlene) McGeehan, Dallas; John Mleczynski, Wilkes-Barre; Shawn (Jennifer) Mleczynski, New York; Hank Mleczynski, Wilkes-Barre; Jodi Mleczynski, Wilkes-Barre; and Heidi Hunter, Nanticoke; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial blessing service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, officiating.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

For information or to send Kevin's family a message of condolence you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family has kindly requested that flowers be omitted. They would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Kevin's honor to his beloved son, Sean.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2019
