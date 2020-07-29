Home

Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
House of Judah
225 Parish St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Kevin Maurice Flippines


1967 - 2020
Kevin Maurice Flippines Obituary

Kevin Maurice Flippines, 52, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

His wife was the former Joan Kibunja; and his son is Alex Maurice Flippines.

Born Nov. 30, 1967, in Chester, he was the son of Rose and James Burnett III, Wilkes-Barre, and the stepson of Sidney Williams Sr.

Kevin was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School and studied broadcasting and HVAC at Luzerne County Community College.

Kevin was a Navy veteran and received an honorable discharge on June 19, 1991. Kevin was employed by White Haven State Center for many years.

He was an accomplished D.J. and took a special interest in young people, giving them a safe space at the CYC and the Hot Spot.

Kevin battled with diabetes and heart disease which led him to an early retirement. He had a passion for music and repairing things. Kevin's greatest hobby was river and deep sea fishing.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Agnes and Austin Peoples Sr.; and Leona and James Burnett II.

Surviving in addition to his wife, son and parents, are sister, Andrea Depas and husband, Lloyd, Piscataway, N.J.; brothers, Robert Flippines II and Sidney Williams II, Wilkes-Barre; and aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins and many friends to cherish his memory.

Funeral services will be conducted Aug. 8 in House of Judah, 225 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Services and visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made directly to the family members.

Arrangements are by Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, Scranton.

For condolences, please visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.


