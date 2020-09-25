Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Kevin Naylor Sr. Obituary

Kevin Naylor Sr., 56, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Jeanette Brown Lorenzetti, Exeter, and the late Leroy J. Naylor Jr.

Kevin was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and was an Air Force veteran. He was employed as a machine mechanic by Cascade Tissue, Pittston Twp.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Jeanette, are his daughter, Amanda Naylor, Wilkes-Barre; son, Kevin Naylor Jr., Luzerne; grandchildren, Nevada, Savannah, Madisen and Dakota; brother, Leroy Naylor III, West Wyoming; and two nieces.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, with interment in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.

For additional information or to leave Kevin's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


