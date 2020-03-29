|
|
Kevin Thompson, 59, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.
Born March 29 1960, in Passaic, N.J., he was the son of the late James and Marilyn Thompson.
Kevin worked as a sales consultant in various industries. He was an avid fan of the Rolling Stones and had a love of cars. He loved attending car shows, enjoyed watching car programs and auto racing.
Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife, Diane; his children, Aryana, Melissa and Damien Thompson; grandchildren, Damien Jr. and Madison; sister, Jill Smallcomb and her husband, Thomas; niece, Samantha and husband, Joshua; and his many friends.
Due to the current state of emergency and public health concerns, the funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations may be made to any local .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020