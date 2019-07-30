Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Kimlyn R. Vaganos Obituary
Kimlyn R. Vaganos, 80, of Harveys Lake, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at home.

She was born in Waymart on Sept. 8, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ethel Wilson.

Kimlyn graduated from Waymart High School and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Mansfield University. She was employed by various schools in Jacksonville, Fla., and Fairfax, Va., where she was the choral director and piano instructor for many ages.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Stan Wilson.

Kimlyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Chris Vaganos; daughter, Chirona Penny and her husband, Art, of Virginia; and four-legged friends, Tiffon, Cuddles and Willow.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 17, from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 30, 2019
