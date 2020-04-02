|
Kirstin Marie Vasauskas, 42, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home in Ashton, Md.
She was born Feb. 28, 1978, in Darmstadt, Germany, to Theresa Olerta and Ronald J. Vasauskas. She was a 1996 graduate of St. Vincent Pallotti High School, where lacrosse, basketball and volleyball were her favorite sports. She graduated from Salisbury University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Kirstin was a fierce protector of the environment and all animals. She first pursued her love of nature as a field biologist tracking squirrels for the Department of Agriculture. If anyone could convince an animal to be tagged, it certainly would be our dear Kirstin. Continuing her love for the environment, she worked for clean water through her positions in the biotechnology industry.
Kirstin was a veteran who honorably served as a water purification specialist in the United States Army from 2003 to 2004. Kirstin had a warm glow about her that was hard to resist. She was always quick with her wit, and had a joke, an easy laugh and enough fun and love for everyone she met.
Kirstin joins her beloved dogs, Scrappy, Waldo and Zodiac.
She is survived by her parents, Theresa and Ronald; sisters, Audrey and Erika; nieces and nephew, Ruby, Ondine and Ripley, all of whom she loved immensely. Her sweet dog, "Dum Dum," patiently waits at the door for her.
Kirstin would want us all to be together to celebrate her life, so in light of the current pandemic situation, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date determined by family.
Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Fidos for Freedom," Laurel, Md., fidosforfreedom.org.
Please remember what Kirstin would have said, "Live! Laugh! Love!"
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 2, 2020