Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Hanover Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kora Lynn Fieno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kora Lynn and Sophia Marie Fieno

Send Flowers
Kora Lynn and Sophia Marie Fieno Obituary
Kora Lynn and Sophia Marie Fieno, twin infant daughters of Peter and Kathryn Powell Fieno of Newtown section of Hanover Twp., were stillborn early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

They were preceded in death by their paternal grandfather, Angelo Fieno; and great-grandmother, Ruth Collins; and maternal great-grandparents, Thomas Zdipko and Lewis and Mary Powell.

Surviving, besides their parents, are a brother, Joshua Fieno and wife, Casey and their sons, Kaiden and Parker; maternal grandparents, Louis and Catherine Powell, Hanover Twp.; paternal grandmother, Patricia Collins, Elmira, N.Y.; maternal great grandmother, Cora Zdipko, Hanover Twp.; maternal aunt, Christine Gallagher and husband, Aaron; paternal aunts, Kathleen Fieno and Lisa Fieno; an uncle, Christopher Fieno and wife, Keri; as well as seven cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (today) in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., with the Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Wilkes-Barre, officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

To leave and expression of sympathy, please visit our funeral home website at www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kora Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.