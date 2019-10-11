|
Kora Lynn and Sophia Marie Fieno, twin infant daughters of Peter and Kathryn Powell Fieno of Newtown section of Hanover Twp., were stillborn early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
They were preceded in death by their paternal grandfather, Angelo Fieno; and great-grandmother, Ruth Collins; and maternal great-grandparents, Thomas Zdipko and Lewis and Mary Powell.
Surviving, besides their parents, are a brother, Joshua Fieno and wife, Casey and their sons, Kaiden and Parker; maternal grandparents, Louis and Catherine Powell, Hanover Twp.; paternal grandmother, Patricia Collins, Elmira, N.Y.; maternal great grandmother, Cora Zdipko, Hanover Twp.; maternal aunt, Christine Gallagher and husband, Aaron; paternal aunts, Kathleen Fieno and Lisa Fieno; an uncle, Christopher Fieno and wife, Keri; as well as seven cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (today) in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., with the Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Wilkes-Barre, officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
