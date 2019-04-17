Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristina M. Schatzel. View Sign

Kristina M. Schatzel, 37, of Dupont, passed away Monday morning, April 15, 2019, at her home, with her family and friends by her side after a courageous battle against cancer.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Jerome "Buddy" Schatzel, of Dupont, and the late Gloria Pasquarello Schatzel.



Krissy was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 2000, and was employed as a server at The Tipsy Turtle, Avoca.



She was a member of the Polish American Citizens Club, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909, both of Dupont, and the West Side Club, Avoca. Krissy enjoyed riding her ATV and motorcycle with her fiancé, Bill, and enjoying excursions to the Mohegan Sun with her best friend, Jean Marie Scott.



Surviving, in addition to her father, Jerome "Buddy" Schatzel; her fiancé, William Strein, Spring Brook Twp.; brothers, Jerome Schatzel III and his fiancé, Kelly Burdulis, Edwardsville; and Joseph Karaffa, Duryea; and several nieces, nephews and many loving friends.



A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Holy Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. Joseph Elston officiating. Interment will be held in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.



Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to The SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



