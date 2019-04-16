Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kurt D. Tobin. View Sign

Kurt D. Tobin, 53, 110 Roaring Brook Drive, Hunlock Creek, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019.



He was born Aug. 28, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre; son, Barbara Hoover Tobin, Okeechobee, Fla., and the late Dennis Tobin. He lived in the Sweet Valley/Hunlock Creek area his entire life and was a 1983 graduate of Lake Lehman High School.



Kurt was employed by Offset Paperback Manufacturers Inc., Dallas, from 1990 to 2011 as a journeyman binder, retiring due to health problems. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Sims, on April 19, 2017.



He is survived by two sons, Kurt D. Tobin Jr. and his wife, Jonelle, Hunlock Creek; and Shawn Fenner and his wife, Christina, Larksville; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Alissa, Haley, Isabella, Abigail, Kurt and Harper; and by two sisters, Kimberly Tobin, Hunlock Creek; and Kelly Ann Tobin, Sweet Valley.



Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Albert Cemetery, Church Road, Mountain Top, with the Rev. Rocky Bonomo, pastor of the Sweet Valley Christian Church, officiating.



Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home, Benton.



Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at

Kurt D. Tobin, 53, 110 Roaring Brook Drive, Hunlock Creek, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019.He was born Aug. 28, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre; son, Barbara Hoover Tobin, Okeechobee, Fla., and the late Dennis Tobin. He lived in the Sweet Valley/Hunlock Creek area his entire life and was a 1983 graduate of Lake Lehman High School.Kurt was employed by Offset Paperback Manufacturers Inc., Dallas, from 1990 to 2011 as a journeyman binder, retiring due to health problems. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Sims, on April 19, 2017.He is survived by two sons, Kurt D. Tobin Jr. and his wife, Jonelle, Hunlock Creek; and Shawn Fenner and his wife, Christina, Larksville; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Alissa, Haley, Isabella, Abigail, Kurt and Harper; and by two sisters, Kimberly Tobin, Hunlock Creek; and Kelly Ann Tobin, Sweet Valley.Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Albert Cemetery, Church Road, Mountain Top, with the Rev. Rocky Bonomo, pastor of the Sweet Valley Christian Church, officiating.Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home, Benton.Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close