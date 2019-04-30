Kyle Luke Yadrnak, 31, of Kingston, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical-Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Daniel and Rosemary Domarasky Yadrnak, of Kingston. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, and attended Luzerne County Community College.
Until his passing, he was employed by Dairy Queen Grill and Chill as a cook, and was formerly employed in the produce department at Price Chopper.
Kyle was a hardworking, kind and compassionate person who loved music (especially Green Day), animals, but most especially just hanging out with his family and friends. He was greatly loved, will be missed forever and will never be forgotten.
Besides his parents, Daniel and Rosemary Yadrnak, Kyle is also survived by his, brother, Daniel, and his wife, Rachel Yadrnak, Portland, Maine; maternal grandmother, Mary Yadrnak, Exeter; uncle, Michael Yadrnak, Exeter; aunt and godmother, Constance Yadrnak, Exeter; aunt, Joan Luksa, Dallas; uncle, Michael and his wife, Beth Ann Domarasky, Pittston; and many cousins and friends.
A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2019