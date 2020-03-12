|
Kyrie Shakeem White was called home unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the tender age of eight-weeks old.
Although here only a short time, his little personality was larger than life and touched the hearts and souls of many. When he was awake, he let you know he was listening to you with his big, beautiful brown eyes.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Milton and Barbara Blair.
He is survived by his loving parents, Aqueelah Bilal and Floyd White; and big sister, Sarae'u Bilal. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Estelle Fortune; and Michael Brown; paternal grandparents Natalie White; and Rhonda Robb; paternal great-grandparents, Peter and Claire White; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To leave a condolence, visit Kyrie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 12, 2020