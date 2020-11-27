Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C.
Laberta L. Ruminski


1959 - 2020
Laberta L. Ruminski Obituary

Laberta L. Ruminski, 61, of Hanover Twp., passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 3, 1959, and was the daughter of the late Ronald and Victoria Rakowski Reese. Laberta was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. She was employed as a lens tech by Luzerne Optical.

She is presently survived by a son, Shawn Ruminski, Nanticoke; daughter, Deatra Ruminski, Hughstown; grandchild, Tateum Zimmerman; great-grandchild, Ayden Williams.

There will be a memorial service from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C. with interment at a later date.


