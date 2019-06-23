Lamort H. Holdsworth, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Falling Spring Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility.



Lamort was born in Kingston, on Friday July 4, 1930, son of the late Lamort S. Holdsworth and the late Beatrice (Snyder) Holdsworth Morris (James Morris). Lamort graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor's degree. He worked for various companies in procurement, sales, construction and over-the-road trucking. Lamort was a longtime resident of Harveys Lake, and attended Alderson United Methodist Church. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, spending time fishing and taking care of his dogs.



Lamort is survived by two daughters, Karen (wife of Kenneth) Holland, Chambersburg; and Melanie Holdsworth, Meshoppen.



Lamort is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather and two sisters, Beatrice Covert and Marjorie Fisher.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, in Alderson United Methodist Church, 108 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake, with visitation from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Lakeview Cemetery, with the Rev. W. William Kennard officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. The family has entrusted Lamort's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary