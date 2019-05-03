Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry D. Rifkin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

We are saddened that our dear husband, father and grandfather Larry D. Rifkin, 72, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and formerly of Key Biscayne, Fla., and Kingston, tragically passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.



He was born to Harry and Anne Mardo Rifkin on Aug. 1, 1946, in Scranton. He had one younger brother, Myron Barry "Mickey" Rifkin, who passed away at the age of 2.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ellen Hess Rifkin; his children, Dr. Stacey Rifkin Zenenberg and her husband, Dr. Robert Zenenberg, of Livingston, N.J.; Brian Rifkin and his wife, Samantha France Rifkin, of New York, N.Y.; Benjamin Rifkin and his wife, Sarah Silverberg Rifkin, of Greenwood Village, Colo.; and the loves of his life, his five grandchildren, Haley Zenenberg, Harrison Zenenberg, Ella Rifkin, Leila Rifkin and Jackson Rifkin.



The funeral will be held at noon Sunday in the IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33412.



Shiva will follow services on Sunday until 9 p.m., and Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rifkin home.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Larry's memory to the Jewish National Fund or to the .

We are saddened that our dear husband, father and grandfather Larry D. Rifkin, 72, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and formerly of Key Biscayne, Fla., and Kingston, tragically passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.He was born to Harry and Anne Mardo Rifkin on Aug. 1, 1946, in Scranton. He had one younger brother, Myron Barry "Mickey" Rifkin, who passed away at the age of 2.He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ellen Hess Rifkin; his children, Dr. Stacey Rifkin Zenenberg and her husband, Dr. Robert Zenenberg, of Livingston, N.J.; Brian Rifkin and his wife, Samantha France Rifkin, of New York, N.Y.; Benjamin Rifkin and his wife, Sarah Silverberg Rifkin, of Greenwood Village, Colo.; and the loves of his life, his five grandchildren, Haley Zenenberg, Harrison Zenenberg, Ella Rifkin, Leila Rifkin and Jackson Rifkin.The funeral will be held at noon Sunday in the IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33412.Shiva will follow services on Sunday until 9 p.m., and Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rifkin home.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Larry's memory to the Jewish National Fund or to the . Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations