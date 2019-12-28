Home

BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
Larry Hilenski Sr.

Larry Hilenski Sr. Obituary
Larry Hilenski Sr., 71, of Mountain Top, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was born Jan. 23, 1948 in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Wallace and Stella Gizelbach Hilenski.

He was a graduate of Crestwood High School and was employed for many years at Certainteed Manufacturing, Mountain Top. He formerly owned Larry's Seafood in Mountain Top. Larry enjoyed hunting, saltwater fishing, painting scenery, cooking, leather working and blacksmithing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Enosh) Hilenski, son, Paul Hilenski, brother, David (Baldy) Hilenski.

Surviving are his children, Larry Hilenski Jr. and his wife Carole, Duryea, Tina Petcaugh and her husband Jack, Luzerne, Brian Hilenski and his wife Sheila, Mountain Top, David Hilenski, Nanticoke; five grandsons, six granddaughters, two great-granddaughters; sisters, Lorraine Peterson, Susan Eicher, Theresa Voitek; brother, Mark Hilenski; sister-in-law Margaret Enosh, Swoyersville; his special friend, Jean; his cat and best friend, Miss Kitty; nieces, nephews, cousins.

The funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019
