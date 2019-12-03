|
Larry R. Czarnecki, "Coach Czar," while at home in Cortland, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Larry was born Nov. 5, 1950, the son of the late Raymond Czarnecki, who died in 1987, and Arlene Czarnecki, Shickshinny.
Larry graduated from Nanticoke High School and went to serve his country in the United States Navy. While at Nanticoke, he was known as "Charter." Larry then received a bachelor of science and a master's degree in physical education from Ithaca College. While serving as team captain on the Bombers squad at Ithaca College, Larry earned first-team All-American honors and he was named the ECAC Division III Football Player of the Year. Larry also competed with the track and field club during his time at Ithaca. Larry continued his football career playing semi-pro football with the Scranton Stars and Binghamton Jets.
Larry began his coaching career at SUNY Cortland as the Dragons' defensive line coach and defensive coordinator before taking on the role of head coach. Larry then returned to the Bombers and his alma mater on the coaching staff for both football and track and field team before returning to Cortland College and serving the Red Dragons football squad and track and field teams until his retirement in 2018. Larry had a passion for coaching and mentoring athletes throughout his career.
Larry had a firm belief in the Lord and devotion to his family.
Larry was predeceased by his son, Bryan Benjamin Czarnecki, who went home to be with the Lord in 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Czarnecki; his mother, Arlene Czarnecki; his daugthers, Jill and Kelly Czarnecki; his sister, Mary Louise Bailey and her husband, Francis; his grandson, Jesse Dillon Maxfield; and his niece and nephews.
Interment with military honors will be held in St. Francis Cemetery, Nanticoke.
To offer condolences, please visit www.wright-beard.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 3, 2019