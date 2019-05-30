Laura Ann Williams, 77, of Williamsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 10, 1941, and was the daughter of the late John P. and Mabel Smith Meehan.



Laura graduated from Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre. She loved animals, her family, especially her grandchildren and doing "search word" puzzles. Laura was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell G. Williams; brothers, John, Paul and Terry Meehan; and sister, Ruth McKinney.



Laura is survived by sons, Russell Williams (Cathy), John Williams and Michael Williams; daughter, Christine Pearson (Joseph); brothers, Charles and Michael Meehan; sister, Susan Kinsman; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, with the Rev. James Paisley officiating.



Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



Interment will be in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Shavertown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2019