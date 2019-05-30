Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese's Church
64 Davis St.
Shavertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Ann Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Ann Williams Obituary
Laura Ann Williams, 77, of Williamsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 10, 1941, and was the daughter of the late John P. and Mabel Smith Meehan.

Laura graduated from Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre. She loved animals, her family, especially her grandchildren and doing "search word" puzzles. Laura was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell G. Williams; brothers, John, Paul and Terry Meehan; and sister, Ruth McKinney.

Laura is survived by sons, Russell Williams (Cathy), John Williams and Michael Williams; daughter, Christine Pearson (Joseph); brothers, Charles and Michael Meehan; sister, Susan Kinsman; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, with the Rev. James Paisley officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Interment will be in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Shavertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now