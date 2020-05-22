|
|
Laura Jean Lutz Kotula, 85, entered eternal light on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home, under the loving care of her children.
Born Nov. 11, 1934, in Plainsville, Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Sterling and Laura Ellen Mervine-Gurr Lutz. She was a graduate of Plains High School, where she was a cheerleader. Laura retired from Penguin Putnam.
Laura was known for her kind heart and comedic wit. She was a committed fundraiser for local school and community organizations. She was recognized with the title of the 1972 March of Dimes Mother of the Year for her fundraising efforts. During Laura's younger years she was active in the Eastern Star, Holy Mother of Sorrows SOCL and PTA, Benjamin Franklin Elementary School PTA, Citizens for a Progressive Dupont, Dupont Bicentennial, a Boy Scouts Den Mother and many other community organizations by assisting with fundraisers and social events. Laura was a baseball fan which led her to meet her husband, Edward P. Kotula, who she married on April 19, 1953. Laura enjoyed her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren greatly. They were the subject of many conversations and brag sessions at the Pittston Active Adult Center.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Edward P. Kotula, in 2003; sisters, Mildred Eustice, Martha Harding, Caroline Kelly, Evelyn Fernau and Ruth Forlenza; brothers, William Lutz and Marvin Lutz.
Laura is survived by her children, Laura Ellen "Lolly" and her husband, Samuel Alfano, Media; Walter, Dupont; Marcella and husband, Joseph Miller, Harding; and Anthony and his wife, Debbie Pokego, Odessa, Fla.; grandchildren, Matthew Alfano, Lauren (Alfano) Barthelemy, Jennifer Alfano, Jonathan and Steven Kotula, Audrey, Danny and George Zielinski and EJ Kotula; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Angus Barthelemy, Ember Isabelle Kotula, Natalia and Farad McCree, Mahki Zielinski and Kiara Walker; sister, Margaret (Peggy) Arcadu, Easton; and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Laura's family would like to extend special thanks to the Pittston Active Adult Center for providing irreplaceable relationships developed after the passing of her husband. Her participation there truly enriched her life.
Additional thanks are extended to the staff of the PCU at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Traditional Home Health and Hospice who provided great care and ensured Laura's end of life requests were met.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Wyoming Valley Children's Association, 1133 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday at her son's home with the Rev. Zbigniew Dawid of Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, Dupont, officiating.
Interment will be held in Holy Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Dupont.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2020