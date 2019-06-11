Home

Laura Jean Lockridge, 64, of Sandy Springs, Ga., passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Born Sept. 24, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, her family relocated to Georgia in 1967. After graduating from Forest Park High School, she received a BS from the University of Georgia. She also received an MBA from Georgia State University.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Abigail Rachel Lockridge.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dan Lockridge; children Jean Lockridge, Charles Lockridge and Brad Lockridge; her parents John and Janet (Hobbs) Partington, Plymouth.

A loving woman who others depended on, adored and admired, Laura was dear to family and friends. She is missed already.

Memorial services were held May 21 at H.M. Patterson and Son Funeral Home, Sandy Springs, Ga.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2019
