Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
570-542-4214
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mayo Funeral Home
77 N. Main St.
Shickshinny, PA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mayo Funeral Home
77 N. Main St.
Shickshinny, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mayo Funeral Home
77 N. Main St.
Shickshinny, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Novakowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Mae Reider Novakowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Mae Reider Novakowski Obituary
Laura Mae Reider Novakowski, 67, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home in Hunlock Creek.

Born April 9, 1952, Laura grew up in Shickshinny, the daughter of Raijeen Kenyon Wallen Reider and Paul Alvin Reider. She attended Misericordia College where she received a bachelor's of science degree in nursing and Wilkes University where she earned a master's degree in business. She lived in Hunlock Creek with her husband of 47 years, Edward Joseph Novakowski.

Laura's love language was acts of service. Her call to work was limitless and she did so with a joyful exuberance on her vision to help individuals and businesses unlock their potential for success. For 19 years, Laura provided leadership and organizational development for individuals, communities, large healthcare systems, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies as the Founder and President of Positive Power Strategies.

Laura taught her friends and family the importance of finding joy through gratitude and that life is fulfilled through what we give to others - in our words and our actions. She shared her energy and light with many people. Laura was thankful for her many friendships, business and social. Her friends and colleagues were a continuous source of inspiration and energy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Reider, and father-in-law, Edward Novakowski.

Laura's greatest delight was her family and her vibrant spirit lives on in her loving husband, Edward J. Novakowski, Hunlock Creek; her daughter, Karyn Novakowski; her son-in-law, Matthew Tymchak; grandchildren, Sylvie and Fennec Tymchak; her mother, Raijeen Reider; sister, Paula Horridge; her nephew, Alan Horridge; and her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Novakowski.

The family will receive visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Mayo Funeral Home, 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul's Soup Kitchen, Wilkes-Barre, and Ruth's Place, Wilkes-Barre.

For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -