Laura Olejnik Zuk, 87, of Kingston entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.



Born in Swoyersville on June 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Susan Sitar Olejnik.



Laura is survived by her two children, Jacqueline Luciano and Frank Zuk; grandchildren, Ricky Hade, Heather Hade and Madeline Zuk; sisters, Ann Lumas, Carolyn Swatko; brother, Bernard Olejnik; and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins that adored her.



She was a graduate of Swoyersville High School, Class of 1950, and attended a nursing school program in Buffalo, N.Y. She devoted her working life to helping those in need with her nursing career which spanned more than 50 years.



Laura will be dearly missed and her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.



The family would also like to thank the entire staff of The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their professional and gentle care of Laura.



A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, followed by a brunch at the Avenue Restaurant, 22 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 21, 2019