Laura Spinosi Franchi of Plains Twp. died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Fernando and Mary Siena Spinosi.
Mrs. Franchi was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, where she was the valedictorian. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp. She was employed by First Hospital in the medical records department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Franchi Sr.; and her sister, Nicolina Cinti.
She is survived by daughter, Lisa Goble and husband, Michael, Plains Twp.; son, William Franchi Jr. and wife, Kathleen, Yardley; daughter, Colleen Franchi, Plains Twp.; sister, Marie Spinosi, Plains Twp.; sister-in-law, Esther Demuzzio, Wilkes-Barre; grandsons, Michael Goble Jr.; and Nicholas, Jacob and Chase Franchi; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 8:45 a.m. Saturday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc. and condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019