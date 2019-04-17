Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura V. Kozloski Duncan. View Sign

Laura V. Kozloski Duncan, 54, of West Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, after a battle with cancer.



She was born Aug. 12, 1964, to Thomas Scazafabo and Eleanor Byram. Laura had attended Pittston Area High School. She worked for 18 years at Tri-State Financial as an account manager and had won several awards throughout her career there.



She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Scazafabo; her mother, Eleanor Byram; her brother, Thomas Scazafabo Jr.; and her granddaughter, Max Harper Novis.



Those left behind to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Peter Duncan; son, Michael Kozloski, West Wyoming; daughter, Sarah Kozloski and significant other, Frank Novis, Exeter; stepdaughter, Wynter Perillo and her husband, John, Kingston; sister, Cynthia Schultz Molenda, Mountain Top; and brother, Dan Schultz and his wife, Carol, Pittston; grandchildren, Alana Rinaldi, Alex and Parker Novis, Olivia and Gianna Perillo, Josalyn Green and Killian Falvo; several nieces and nephews; as well as Kristyn Rinaldi Rodriguez, who was like a daughter to Laura. Laura loved spending time laughing with her grandchildren, and especially her fur babies and her BFF, Nora.



A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. The family will be receiving friends from 9 a.m. until Mass time. Internment will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, Laura wished to have donations made to Puck Cancer Inc., 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.



Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

509 Wyoming Avenue

West Pittston , PA 18643

