|
|
Laurie J. Richmond, 60, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Hospice.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Shirley (Moyer) Kline Sr.
Laurie was a member of the Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Mountain Top. She was retired from her job as an accountant. She was a social member of the American Legion, Post 781, Mountain Top.
Laurie was an avid dog lover. She enjoyed Christmas shopping and making cookies.
Laurie was preceded in death, in addition to her parents by her husband, John Richmond, in 2012; and her son, Joshua Trapane.
Laurie is survived by her children, Benjamin Trapane, Mountain Top; Mark Trapane and his wife, Lori, Hunlock Creek; and John Richmond Jr., and his wife, Justine, Mountain Top; her siblings, Charles Kline II and his wife, Sharon, Florida; Dean Kline and his wife, Brenda, Mountain Top; Joel Kline Sr., Nanticoke; and Leslie Schwartz and her husband, Thomas, Mountain Top; her grandchildren, Benjamin Trapane II, Brett and Alexis Kennedy and Natasha Richmond; and her great-granddaughter, Emma Kennedy, as well as her nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Emmanuel UCC, Mountain Top, with the Rev. Louis Aita, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Emmanuel Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Valley with a Heart Benefits, 7 Alden Road, Nanticoke, PA 18634.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 8, 2019