|
|
Laurie Sears Phillips, 53, of Pittston, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
Born March 24, 1967, in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of William and Phyllis Petraglia Sears.
Surviving are her mother, Phyllis Sears, Pittston; daughter, Erica Skalsky, Pittston; seven grandchildren; and brother, William Sears, Honesdale.
Laurie was preceded in death by her father, William Sears; and daughter, Nicole Phillips.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Due to the current safety concerns, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
For information or to express your condolences to Laurie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020