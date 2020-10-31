Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Laverna Warner Segear

Laverna Warner Segear Obituary

Laverna Warner Segear, 100, of Lehman Twp., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 18, 1920, and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Cragle Warner.

Laverna graduated from Lehman High School in 1939. She was employed by the General Cigar Factory in Kingston. She enjoyed camping with her husband Melvin at Otawonda Campground as well as yard sales.

In addition to her parents, Laverna was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Sowerby, Betty Carter; and an infant sister, Phyllis

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Melvin Segear; sons, Richard Mekeel and Jean, Florida; daughter, Joann Mekeel, Florida; sister, Hilda Silver and husband Frank, Catawissa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. 

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family from Memorial Shrine Park

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 101, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

Online condolences may be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com


