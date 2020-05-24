|
|
LaVerne A. Crisler, 84, of Pine Street, Alden, passed away Wednesday May 20, 2020.
She was born on August 16th, 1935, a lifetime resident of Alden, Newport Township.
LaVerne was a member of the St. Faustina Kowalska Roman Catholic Parish. She enjoyed trips with her husband, Polka dancing, was a master gardener and seamstress and loved home improvement projects. She also enjoyed fishing, picking mushrooms, loved canning her own vegetables, and shopping with her sisters.
She graduated from Newport High School and was secretary to the Nanticoke District Magistrate for many years before becoming a Merchandise Representative servicing stores throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by parents Mr. Andrew Frankiewicz and Mrs. Rose T. (Shum) Frankiewicz and sister Eleanor Ann Wodaski.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years Paul F. Crisler, sisters Emily (Frankiewicz )Feeley, Mt. Top, Norma (Frankiewicz) Roche, Mt. Top; children Christopher Crisler and wife Rose, Ashley, Colleen (Crisler) Thomas husband George, Alden; grandchildren Jack, Christopher, Collin, Cailin and Ian; great grandchildren Olivia, P.J., Greyson, and Harper.
Due to current restrictions private services will be held. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke. To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2020