Lawrence G. Zekas Sr., 79, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Plains Twp.
Born Dec. 19, 1940, "Larry" was a graduate of Dallas high school. He enlisted in the United States Army on Feb. 27, 1959, serving a tour in South Korea and was honorably discharged on April 19, 1962. He was married to MaryAnn Saxon on Feb. 23, 1963.
Larry enjoyed building computers, watching westerns, and maintaining his home. Larry possessed a strong work ethic and charitable heart. He was a man devoted to his faith, wife, family and his country. He will be missed.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ann Verosky Zekas; and siblings, Patricia Zekas, Joseph Zekas Jr., Thomas Zekas and Maryann Swayze
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Maryann Saxon Zekas; children, MaryRose Scott (Michael), Wyoming; Carol Ann Ungvarsky, Dallas, Lawrence Zekas Jr. (Susanna), Jacksonville, Fla.; and Josephine Zekas, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Michael Scott Jr., Edward Gallagher, Autumn Ungvarsky, Lawrence Zekas III (Larson); Andrew Zekas, Ronald Ungvarsky and Wesley Zekas; and a brother, Ronald Zekas (Tena), Shavertown.
Viewing for Lawrence will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Gate of Heaven Church, 42 Machell Ave., Dallas. Everyone attending the Mass is asked to go directly to the church. Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020