Lawrence Rush, 59, of New York, N.Y., passed away after a brief illness Saturday, April 25, 2020, at The Dawn Greene Hospice at Mary Manning Walsh Home, New York City, N.Y.
Born in Nanticoke on Nov. 16, 1960, Lawrence was the son of the late John Rush and Sylvia Wiater.
He was a graduate of John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke, and studied biology at Wilkes College. Lawrence was most passionate about two things in life. His love of his savior, Jesus Christ, and his love for the performing arts. Shortly after his time at Wilkes College, Lawrence moved to New York City to follow his dream of becoming an entertainer. Lawrence was a deeply spiritual man who could confidently tell others that the answer they were looking for was Jesus. He was a member of Every Nation Church, New York City, and an active member of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Arts.
While in New York, he worked many jobs, all of which involved singing, dancing and music in some format. He had appeared as an extra in some movie sets. He was lead singer of the Lawrence Rush and Underground Harmony Band. The band most was often seen playing the subway at Grand Central Station, Penn Station and Herald Square along with Staten Island Ferry and local restaurants such as Caravan of Dreams. Many of his videos can be seen on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. He was also an active organizer and participant of the Sunset Hustle/Best Disco in town in which he spent many summer nights dancing into the sunset on Pier 84 with his fellow dancers.
Lawrence is survived by a large number of cousins, friends and fans. Some surviving cousins include Joseph C. Rush, Hazleton; Jeanette Pugliese, Hazleton; Joseph A. Rush, Hilton Head Island, S.C.; Sophia Rush, Hazleton; Jeffrey Rush, Drums; Tommy Joe Pugliese, Hazleton; Stephanie Ciccarelli, Allentown; Bruce Dembowski, Nanticoke; Ted Dembowski, Shickshinny; Jeff Dombowski, Dallas; Cheryl Lapinski, Mountain Top; John Nevulis, Gwynedd Valley; and Debbie Wiater, Fairfax, Va.
On behalf of his family, we would like to thank his many loving, selfless friends who brought such joy and kindness to his life. We would especially like to thank those who visited him during his last moments while he was in hospice during the COVID-19 pandemic. A great debt of gratitude is owed to Minister Brian Biggins, New York City, who went to extraordinary lengths to help Lawrence in his time of need.
Lawrence's music will live on as a tribute to a man who followed his dream and brought happiness to many. We will mourn the loss of Larry, but we will also remember "no one is lost who is not forgotten." As Larry would say, "Hallelujah and hallelujah, amen and amen."
Arrangements are being made through Crestwood Funeral Home, New York City, and Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a public funeral will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to a charity he was passionate about at Operation Blessing. Checks can be made payable to "Operation Blessing" with IMO of Lawrence Rush in the memo and forwarded to Anilosky Funeral Home, 145 S. Kennedy Drive, McAdoo, PA 18237, Attention: Denise.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2020