Leda M. Pope, 65, of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late William J. Pope Sr. and Catherine Jones Pope.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of West Pittston and was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1972.
After high school, she attended Bloomsburg University where she received her degree in teaching.
She loved to tutor kids and babysat several children to help families out when they needed it.
Leda was the founder of the West Pittston Independent Softball league and also coached for 31 years.
She was proceeded in death by her, brothers William J. Pope Jr. and John Edward Pope.
Leda is survived by her sister, Cathy, West Pittston; brother, Robert and his wife, Claudia, West Pittston; also nieces and nephews and an aunt.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment was in Mountain View Burial Park, Harding.
Arrangements by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020