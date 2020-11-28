|
Lee C. "Mal" Malkemes, 83, of Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 6, 1937, he was the son, of the late Frank and Mildred Keithline Malkemes.
He was known for drag racing and restoring nostalgic cars. He had a master's rating with the NRA to teach and certify police officers.
Surviving is his daughter, Leigh C. Malkemes; sister, Marylou Widman; companion, Genevieve Elliott Raeder; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
A later private inurnment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, Ashley.