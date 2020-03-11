Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave
West Pittston, PA
Lena Sardo, 103, formerly, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes Barre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until Mass time at 9:30 a.m. in the church.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2020
