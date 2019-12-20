Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
311 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
311 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Leo A. Decker Obituary
Leo A. Decker of Wilkes-Barre passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at River Street Manor.

He was born Feb. 2, 1931. He was the son of the late Anthony and Lamya Decker. He graduated from GAR High School and was the captain of the football team. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

After military service, he owned and operated Decker's Grocery Store and later with family, Decker's Flowers and Gifts. He was a member of St. Anthony/St. George Church.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 63 years Mary (Mala) Decker; his parents; and sisters.

Surviving are his children and grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Anthony Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.

Arrangements are by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 20, 2019
