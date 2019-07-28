|
Leo A. Letner, 81, of Luzerne and formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Augustine and Beatrice Canavey Letner.
He was educated in the Dallas Area schools and he served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963, attaining the rank of private first class. He was employed for over 40 years by Sears, Philadelphia, and he retired from Detroit Diesel, Philadelphia, after which he returned back home.
He was an avid sportsman and fisherman, who enjoyed all that the outdoors provided him.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine McCarty.
Surviving are his sisters, Theresa Marie Letner; Mary Ellen Wons and her husband, Edward; nieces, Tara Priest-Rhodes and her husband, James, along with their daughter Julia; and Ivy Harris and her husband, Adam; nephews, Brian Priest and Erik Priest.
The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at both Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital for the kind and compassionate care Leo had received.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas.
Funeral arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 28, 2019