Leo A. Uranowski, 68, of Park Towers, Nanticoke, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Nanticoke on June 21, 1951, and was the son of the late Leo Sr. and Gertrude Kursar Uranowski. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1969.
After graduation, he joined the Army National Guard and was a long time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. After being discharged from the service, he began his career as a purchasing agent with Shoprite Supermarket, Stroudsburg, and also enjoyed cooking and gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
Leon was preceded in death by, in addition to his parents, his son, Andrew Uranowski; and sister, Linda Uranowski.
Presently surviving are his daughter, Megan Spillers, Nanticoke; brothers, Daniel Uranowski, Mars; and John Uranowski; sister, Kathy Shedlock, North Carolina; grandchildren, Dawson and Dylon Spillers, Miranda Woodburn and Dexter Janiszewski; great-grandchildren, Rylie and Chandler Spillers.
In leu of flowers, donations may be sent to Megan Spillers, 229 E. Grand St., Nanticoke.
Arrangements are from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020