Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Uranowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo A. Uranowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo A. Uranowski Obituary
Leo A. Uranowski, 68, of Park Towers, Nanticoke, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Nanticoke on June 21, 1951, and was the son of the late Leo Sr. and Gertrude Kursar Uranowski. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1969.

After graduation, he joined the Army National Guard and was a long time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. After being discharged from the service, he began his career as a purchasing agent with Shoprite Supermarket, Stroudsburg, and also enjoyed cooking and gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.

Leon was preceded in death by, in addition to his parents, his son, Andrew Uranowski; and sister, Linda Uranowski.

Presently surviving are his daughter, Megan Spillers, Nanticoke; brothers, Daniel Uranowski, Mars; and John Uranowski; sister, Kathy Shedlock, North Carolina; grandchildren, Dawson and Dylon Spillers, Miranda Woodburn and Dexter Janiszewski; great-grandchildren, Rylie and Chandler Spillers.

In leu of flowers, donations may be sent to Megan Spillers, 229 E. Grand St., Nanticoke.

Arrangements are from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -