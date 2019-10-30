Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
570-287-6813
For more information about
Leo Henry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
Kingston, PA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 N. Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew’s Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo C. Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo C. Henry Obituary
Leo C. Henry, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at ManorCare, Kingston.

Leo was born Sept. 3, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Leo J. Henry and Margaret Foy Henry. A graduate of the Baltimore School for the Deaf and the Philadelphia School for the Deaf, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service after many years of service.

Mr. Henry was a former resident of Forrest Street in Wilkes-Barre, an active member of St. Andrew's Parish (formerly St. Patrick's Church) where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, and a past president of the Wilkes-Barre Society of the Deaf Inc.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy, Wilkes-Barre; brother Paul J. Henry, D.D.S. and his wife, Kathy, Wilkes-Barre; children, Leo, Mark, Patrick and Dorothy; 11 grandchildren (one grandchild, Keith Kocher, preceded Leo in death); and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Church.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Maher-Collins Funeral Home, Kingston.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew's Church, 216 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences can be sent to www.mahercollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now