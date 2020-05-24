|
|
Leo F. Drobish of Levittown passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Langhorne.
Born Dec. 22, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre Twp, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Drobish. Leo attended Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School, and was employed at Levitt and Son in the 1950s and then U.S. Steel in Fairless Hills, for 46 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie F. (Gabriele) Drobish; his brothers, Frank, Joseph and Anthony Drobish; and sisters, Helen Musyt, Mary Bartlomowicz, Martha Shubilla, Lottie Schlereth, Gloria Mizak, Jean Tyson and Bernice Ihnat. His daughter, Cindy Muldoon, passed away May 6, 2020.
Surviving are his daughters, Joyce (Lloyd) Silvetti, Fairless Hills, and Maria (James) Tralewski; Langhorne; granddaughter, Dawn Muldoon and great-granddaughter; Allison Muldoon, both of Bensalem; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a devoted to St. Michael the Archangel Church and Legion of Mary of Levittown. He will be deeply missed by his spiritual brothers and sisters and will remain in their prayers.
Leo took great pride in his vegetable garden every summer season. He was very creative and handy, and was always tinkering and repairing things around the house. In his healthier days, he loved making trips back home to visit his siblings, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He will be remembered by his daughters as being a loving, good, caring and a teaching father who always shared his knowledge. May his soul and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Family and friends are invited to attend a committal service for Leo and Jennie at 1 p.m. Tuesday in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, Miscavage Street, West Wyoming. Services will be conducted by Deacon Joseph DeVizia.
Please visit eblakecollins.com to view a memorial video or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2020