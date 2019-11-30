|
Leo G. Doran, 88, of Trucksville, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Ashley, he was the son of the late James and Catherine Conahan Doran.
Leo attended Hanover Area High School where he excelled in baseball, football, and track. He was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, attaining the rank of Private 1st Class. While serving our country, he was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.
Upon his honorable discharge from active service, he was employed at Johns-Manville, Manville, N.J., for 14 years, Sunshine Market, Wilkes-Barre, and lastly at Offset Paperback, Dallas, as a forklift operator for 14 years until his retirement.
He was a member of the GCC-IBT Local 137C, was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.
Leo enjoyed taking bus trips with his wife Josephine to Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, N.J.
He was preceded in death by his brothers James, Robert, and Donald Doran; sister, Mary Pisano; goddaughter, Marilyn Pisano; and godson, John Stock.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, the former Josephine A. Stock; his devoted son, Timothy, who was his rock and caretaker, and nieces and nephews.
Leo's family would like to thank the staff of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Dr. Sandhya Desai, Dr. Michelle Balas, Dr. James Check and Dr. Bruce Brownstein and the staff at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion given to Leo.
Funeral services for Leo with military honors accorded by the United States Marine Corps will be held at 7 p.m. Monday from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with Rev. John J. Chmil officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or by visiting .
For additional information, or to leave Leo's family condolences, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 30, 2019