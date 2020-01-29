Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:15 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo J. Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo J. Ellis Obituary
Leo J. Ellis, 80, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Leo was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Leo and Anna Walkonis Ellis. He was a graduate of GAR High School. He served in the United States Army, serving from 1962 to 1964. Leo was employed as a truck driver for Dupont. He was also co-owner of Ellis Beer Distributors with his brother, Joe. Before retiring he went back to his passion of driving tractor trailers. He was a member of Teamsters Local 401, American Legion Post 815, Wilkes-Barre Twp., and the Eagles Club in Wilkes-Barre. Leo was an avid fisherman, Phillies fan and enjoyed his Saturday afternoon horse races.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Frances Birkbeck Ellis; sons, Andrew Ellis and his wife, Heidi, Plains Twp.; James Ellis, Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Joshua, Shane, Zinah and Justin; great-grandchildren, Leo, Marley, Jax, Carolyn and Anthony; brother, Joseph Ellis and his wife, Bernadine, Hanover Twp.; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo's memory to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Leo's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -