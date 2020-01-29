|
|
Leo J. Ellis, 80, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Leo was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Leo and Anna Walkonis Ellis. He was a graduate of GAR High School. He served in the United States Army, serving from 1962 to 1964. Leo was employed as a truck driver for Dupont. He was also co-owner of Ellis Beer Distributors with his brother, Joe. Before retiring he went back to his passion of driving tractor trailers. He was a member of Teamsters Local 401, American Legion Post 815, Wilkes-Barre Twp., and the Eagles Club in Wilkes-Barre. Leo was an avid fisherman, Phillies fan and enjoyed his Saturday afternoon horse races.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Frances Birkbeck Ellis; sons, Andrew Ellis and his wife, Heidi, Plains Twp.; James Ellis, Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Joshua, Shane, Zinah and Justin; great-grandchildren, Leo, Marley, Jax, Carolyn and Anthony; brother, Joseph Ellis and his wife, Bernadine, Hanover Twp.; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo's memory to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Leo's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020